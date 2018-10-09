Timothy A. Baumann, 70, died Sept. 12, 2018

Timothy A. Baumann, 70, passed away Sept. 12, 2018. He was born July 22, 1948.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Kendall Baumann.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hugo C. Baumann; mother, Norma Reeh Baumann; and sister Charlotte J. Baumann.

No public service will be held per Tim’s request.

He was old school. Strong, private, and unfiltered. He was soft -earted when it mattered. He wept openly over every beloved pet that passed. He was a true friend but an unwelcome foe. He would give his life for his family or his country.

He was a decorated Vietnam veteran and a proud Marine. He loved animals, firearms, the Corps, hunting, fishing, football, and me. He had a love/hate relationship with granite but knew it well.

Billiards and barbecue were favorite pastimes. He worked hard and played hard. Unfortunately, over the last years of his life, severe vascular dementia took away the very essence of who he was emotionally, physically, and mentally.

The best way to honor his memory is to remember the real Tim you once knew. The mischievous young boy, the football player, the friend, the hunter, the Marine, the coworker, or just the man with the cute smile.

Special thanks to my ever-present and loving family, lifelong friend Wayne Gibson, the caring staff at Windchime, Tracey, a godsend from Altus Hospice, Melissa Matuszak-Fosler, deputy sheriff/MHMR, and many friends old and new.

Tim: I have carried out your wishes exactly as you told them to me when you were able. A long time ago, I promised to always take care of you no matter what. Promise kept.

Semper Fi. RIP.