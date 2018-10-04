Ernest Phillip Schneider, 87, of Llano died Oct. 3, 2018

Ernest Phillip “Phil” Schneider passed away Oct. 3, 2018, in Llano, Texas. He was born in Valley Springs, Texas, on July 12, 1931.

His parents, Ernest and Lula Mae Schneider, were longtime residents of Llano County and preceded him in death.

Phil graduated from Llano High School in 1949. He was employed by Buttery Hardware Co. in Llano before moving to San Antonio, where he attended business college and subsequently was employed in the accounting department of companies in San Antonio.

In the 1980s, he moved to Kerrville, where he worked in the admitting office at Kerrville State Hospital until he retired in 1993. Then, he returned to Llano to take care of his parents until they passed away.

In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Leta Phillips of Valley Springs and John and Alwina Schneider of Mason.

He is survived by his sister, Nell Schneider Hopson and husband Buddy of Sugar Land: one niece, Sheryl Hopson Schuldt and husband Conrad of Sugar Land; one nephew, Craig Hopson of Rosenberg; four great-nephews, Cody Schuldt of Missouri City, Texas, and Blake, Tyler, and Justin Hopson of Sugar Land; and one great-great-nephew, Lincoln Hopson.

Phil had been residing at the Llano Nursing and Rehab Facility for the past eight years, and we would like to thank the present staff at that facility for their diligence in his care.

Phil will be remembered as a caring and generous person with a loving heart for others. He was 87 years old.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Llano City Cemetery with Troy Singleton officiating.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.