Nicholas Earl Tabler, 82, of Sugarland died Sept. 14, 2018

Nicholas Earl Tabler was born to Audey and Anne Tabler on December 13, 1935, in Fall River, Massachusetts. He passed away on September 14, 2018, in Sugarland, Texas, at the age of 82. Nick was the youngest child, with older sisters Maureen (McNulty) and Patricia (Getchell).

He was preceded in death by his parents and half-brother Audey Tabler Jr. He is survived by his wife, Becky Fleming Tabler; half-brother and sisters William Tabler, Tish (McSwain), and Gail (McKellar); children, Lorri (Tabler), married to Ben Erps, and Tom Tabler, married to Andrea (Weaks); stepchildren Kim (Fleming), married to Marcus Woodring, and Tim Fleming, married to Patti (Ravines); grandchildren, Keith Erps, married to Alex (Shrout), Trent Erps, married to Kristen (Herner), Reid Erps, Patrick Tabler, married to Shandi (Flournoy), Trevor Tabler, married to Rachel (Morrison), Matthew Woodring, married to McKenzie (Esson), Nathan Woodring, married to Andrea (Weber), Adam Woodring, married to Jenna (Andrews), and Madeline Fleming; and great-grandchildren, Kaelynn Woodring, Jaxon Woodring, and Connor Woodring.

Nick married Tina (Balletta) of Youngstown, Ohio, in 1959 after serving in the Navy and working for Procter and Gamble. They had two children, Lorri and Tom, while living in Pompton Lakes, New Jersey.

Nick started a company called All Pro Championships, which merchandised apparel for the Super Bowl and eventually the Kentucky Derby.

Nick met Becky (Fleming) near Crystal River, Florida, and they married in 1997. The couple then moved to Marble Falls, Texas, where they resided for many years before moving to Sugarland, near Houston, in 2017.

Nick and Becky devoted themselves to helping others in physical need. They faithfully attended Hill Country Fellowship in Burnet, where Nick was baptized at age 70.

Nick was a proud member of the Highland Lakes Honor Guard, for which he played the trumpet and honored those who died serving our country. He loved attending motorhome rallies and was a loyal friend and chef.

Nick was a loving, giving, and devoted son, brother, husband, and father (grand and great). We know we will see him again in heaven where he is full of joy!