Camee Carol Rumbaugh, 35, of Llano died Oct. 5, 2018

Camee Carol Rumbaugh of Llano, Texas, passed away Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at the age of 35.

She was caring and giving and would go out of her way to help those around her, even when she paid the price to do so. She was a true friend.

Camee lived for her children and loved them with all her heart. She worked for Llano Special Opportunity Center for 12 years and loved those with whom she worked, and they loved her. She will be missed terribly.

Camee is survived by her daughters, Justine Rumbaugh and Jazlyn Blackburn of Llano; mother, Glenda Evans of Mason; Mark Poe of Brady; brother, Slade Poe and Cindy of Brady; Butch and Donny of Brady; as well as many extended family members, close friends, and loved ones.

Visitation is 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 246-4300. A funeral service follows at 2 p.m. with Pastor Charles Partin officiating. Interment will follow at Llano City Cemetery.

There will be a celebration of Camee’s life and her courage immediately following the graveside service at Llano Special Opportunity Center, 206 E. Main St.

Serving as pallbearers will be Christopher Adams, Brent Thorp, Andrew Fullmer, John Bobo, Krisstin Halkias, and Michael Stehele. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be her close friends, coworkers, and residents at Llano Special Opportunity Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Mason Senior Center, 505 Moody St., Mason, TX 76856.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences to the family.