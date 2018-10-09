Georgia Laverne Trull, 77, of Kingsland died Oct. 5, 2018

Georgia Laverne Trull, 77, of Kingsland, Texas, painted the final touches on the canvas of her life on Oct. 5, 2018, while surrounded by her beloved husband and son. She was born Nov. 26, 1940, to Irland Otto and Bertha (Allen) Faught in Weedpatch, California.

Georgia grew up in Texas and attended school at Wellman High School, where she was a well-known basketball star. She later married Gail Ribble and had her beloved son, Nicky, in Casper, Wyoming. Over the next few years, they lived in Grants, New Mexico, while Gail worked in the uranium mine, and West, Texas.

Eventually, Georgia and Gail went their separate ways but remained friends and have maintained a great relationship all these years. She then married Don Trull, who was her cherished husband for the last 30 years. Don and Georgia moved to Kingsland about seven years ago and were members of Buchanan West Baptist Church.

Georgia was a beautician and took great pleasure in making her clients look and feel lovely. She had a knack for capturing beauty, whether her project was a client or a canvas. She was an artist by blood and inherited the talent of painting from her mother-in-law. Both are known for their breathtaking works of art.

A lover of nature, she expressed her appreciation with both oil and acrylics, creating some of the most beautiful nature scenes. She gleaned inspiration from the mountains of North Carolina and New Mexico and, of course, the wildflowers of the Texas Hill Country. Her paintings were mostly gifted to friends and family. She received much joy from passing them down to those she loved.

When not painting, her happy place was fishing or lying on the beach and listening to the waves.

More than anything, Georgia loved her family. She considered her son, Nicky, to be her greatest accomplishment. She was very close with her siblings – all nine of them. She recognized that family is what brings out the most beautiful colors on the canvas of life. One of Georgia’s prized possessions was a rose bush given to her by her mother. To this day, the rose bush blooms roses of the deepest red. The rose bush, passed down for generations, will continue to be a symbol of life’s greatest treasure: family.

Georgia has been appropriately labeled by many as “a sweet woman.” She will be remembered for her strong and resilient yet tender and loving spirit. As one glances back on the canvas of Georgia’s life, they will see a colorful scene of love, strength, warmth, and generosity.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, Irland and Bertha Faught; sisters, Linda Ramsey, Mary Crawford, Betty Stephens, and Joann Smith; and brothers Bill, Wayne, Roger, and Jim Bo Faught.

She leaves behind her husband, Don Trull; son, Nicky Ribble; brother Bill Faught; grandchildren, Mellissa Cesinger, Nicky Ribble, and Chris Boyd; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at the funeral home with Brittany Carrington as celebrant. Interment will follow at Bluffton Cemetery in Bluffton. An online registry may be signed at putnamcares.com.