Peggy Marshall Brewer, 70, died Oct. 10, 2018, in Kingsland

Peggy Marshall Brewer passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Kingsland, Texas, at the age of 70. She was born on Jan. 13, 1948, in Friona, Texas, the youngest of seven children, to Rex H. Marshall Sr. and Magdalene Marshall.

Peggy was the baby of the family and loved by all who knew her. She was funny and smart and loved her family deeply. Peggy was a Christian woman, and her life was a reflection of her faith.

Peggy graduated from New Home High School and attended Texas Tech. As an adult, Peggy worked for Compaq Computers as a media relations manager. She was the 38th person hired — thousands more followed at the company’s beginning — and the second woman to be employed by them. Later, Peggy was employed by SIRE as the volunteer coordinator. SIRE is an equine therapy facility for veterans and people with disabilities.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Rex H. Marshall and Magdalene Marshall; daughter Tori Brewer; sisters Nelda Brown and Billie White; and brother Rex Marshall Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Brewer of Marietta, Oklahoma; sister Sammye Lebow of Kingsland; brothers, Tommy Marshall and wife Kay of Belton and Terry Marshall and wife Malinda of Elkhart; daughter Mandy Swartz and husband Ted of Marietta, Oklahoma; son, Conly Brewer and wife Dawn of Fort Worth; and numerous nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly.

Peggy fought a long battle with cancer with dignity and grace. She is an inspiration to all who knew her.

A special thank you to all of the staff at Kingsland Hills Care Center and especially to Peggy’s hospice nurse, Tracy Orrison.

A private service will be held at a later date.

