Thomas Quaite Jones Jr., 100, of Horseshoe Bay died Sept. 17, 2018

Thomas Quaite Jones Jr., 100, of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, passed away September 17, 2018, three days shy of his 101st birthday, with his family by his side. He was born on September 20, 1917, in Selma, Alabama, to Thomas Quaite Jones Sr., and Julia Vallie (Marsh) Jones.

He attended Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina, and was a distinguished member of the ROTC program. In 2007, he was inducted into the ROTC Hall of Fame at the age of 90.

After graduation, he began a career of service and sacrifice to our country when he joined the U.S. Army in 1939, transitioning into the Army Air Corps then the Air Force two years later. In the 30 years of active duty that followed, he served during World War II, the Korean conflict, and the Vietnam War. He was a decorated bomber pilot with an Air Force Commendation Medal, a Korean Service Medal, and a National Defense Medal, to name a few. He successfully rose to the rank of full colonel because of his bravery and dedication to excellence.

He retired from the Air Force in 1970 and moved to Horseshoe Bay with his beloved wife, Dianne, in 1976. He was very active in the Horseshoe Bay community and was a founding member of the community garden. He played a major role in establishing and maintaining the garden, an accomplishment of which he was very proud.

Tom and Dianne were charter members of The Chapel at Horseshoe Bay (now the Church at Horseshoe Bay) and one of the original members of the Horseshoe Bay Golf Club. Serving and improving his community was very important to Tom.

Tom will forever be remembered for his sense of humor. He told jokes in such a way as to have an entire room chuckling with laughter. Tom had a joke for everyone and loved to make people smile and brighten their day.

Tom’s cheerful personality, pursuit of excellence, and great integrity will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. May the glow of his legacy remain alive in the telling and retelling of jokes, the appreciation of life, and the love of country.

Tom leaves behind his wife, Dianne Jones of Horseshoe Bay; son Thomas Jones of Modesto, California; daughter Cathy Milliron and husband Bob of Morganton, North Carolina; son Michael Jones and wife Catarina of Austin; daughter Suzanne Jones of Kingsland; grandchildren, Jay Jones Robinson, Jessica Jones, Melinda Milliron, Emily Hyatt, Justin Jones, Garrett Jones, Carol Gomes, and Gustavo Gomes; and great-grandchildren, Addison and Jackson Kraft.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Maurine Ellis, and brothers James and Joseph Jones.

A private service will be held at Horseshoe Bay Mausoleum at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Air Force Enlisted Village by mail to Attn: Donations, 92 Sunset Lane, Shalimar, FL 32579-1000, or online at afev.us.

Arrangements by Cremation Advocates by Putnam, 206 Avenue H, Suite 204, Marble Falls, (830) 798-8413.