Arlene Wehe Mezger, 85, of Marble Falls died Sept. 25, 2018

Arlene Wehe Mezger was born to Henry and Nora (Bindseil) Wehe on July 17, 1933, at the family ranch on Anhalt Road in Comal County, Texas. She passed away on September 25, 2018, in Marble Falls, Texas, at the age of 85.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Lawrence Wehe; and sister Viola Jonas.

She is survived by her children, Keith Mezger, Michael Mezger and wife Elizabeth, and Sharon Mezger Justen and husband Paul; grandchildren, Shawn Mezger and wife Kathi, John Clayton “J.C.” Justen and wife Heather, Melissa Carpenter and husband Chris, Kristi Partridge and husband Jordan “Romeo,” Steffin Mezger and wife Paige, and Cody Mezger; and great-grandchildren, Braxton Mezger, Harlow Mezger, Andrew Mezger, and a fourth great-grandchild due in February to grandson J.C. Justen and wife Heather.

She spent her days living a carefree life as a rancher’s daughter along with her older brother, Lawrence, and younger sister, Viola, on the family ranch. She spoke only German when she started first grade in the one-room school located only a few miles from the family ranch. She graduated from the 10th grade in that same one-room school and began helping with the work at the ranch.

She met and married Clayton Mezger on December 20, 1952, and moved to her new husband’s ranch along Shovel Mountain Road, where they immediately started their family of three children: Keith, Mike, and Sharon. She raised her children and ranched, farmed, and gardened alongside her husband.

Following her divorce in 1977, she bought a small ranch along U.S. 281 just north of Marble Falls. She also ran and cared for the 300 acres her parents left her in Spring Branch. In both her home in Marble Falls as well as the ranch house in Spring Branch, she welcomed home many grandchildren and great-grandchildren with open arms and continued to love and support her family until her death.

A funeral service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 2, at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, 189 N. Seguin Ave. in New Braunfels, (830) 625-3434. Interment will follow in procession to The Wehe Family Cemetery on Anhalt Road in Bulverde, Comal County.

