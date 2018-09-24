Karen Elizabeth Roehl of Llano died March 2, 2018

Karen Elizabeth Roehl was born December 16,1960, in Galveston County, Texas, to Patsy and Marvin Roehl Sr. She passed away March 2, 2018, at home in Llano, Texas.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Valarie K. Bradshaw; three grandchildren, Keara Price, Jayda Herbert, and Jayden Herbert; and siblings, Peggy Wilson, Robert Roehl, and John Roehl. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, ex-husband Ruben Franco, and many other family, friends, members of the surrounding area, and, of course, her faithful dog, Teddy.

Karen was a kind-hearted, very loving, giving, selfless, God-fearing woman and will be greatly missed by all. May she rest with the Angels and guide us through the love we shared and will keep with us.