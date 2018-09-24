Charles Arron Holt Sr., 82, died Sept. 21, 2018

Charles Arron Holt Sr. passed away in his sleep early Friday morning, September 21, 2018. He was born November 30, 1935.

Charlie grew up in the Hedrick Home for Children in Abilene, Texas. He attended Harden Simmons University in Abilene.

He was a rodeo cowboy when he met his wife of 62 years, JoAnn Roys. After his marriage to JoAnn and their first of three children, Charlie began his lifelong career in the oil patch. He chased drilling rigs around the world for 40 years before retiring in 2000.

Charlie didn’t miss many of his kids’ athletic events as they grew up. He and JoAnn made lifelong friends in all the places they lived. Most of his life, he enjoyed a round of golf with his buddies or JoAnn.

Charlie was preceded in death by his daughter Marla Kay; sisters Dorothy and Hazel; and brother, Lonnie Clayton.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Holt; sister Bette Ruth Roberts; daughter Carla Dobson; son, Charles Arron Holt Jr.; and six grandchildren.

Charlie was a devoted member of Burnet Presbyterian Church.

A memorial service is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at Burnet Presbyterian Church. They family will receive visitors after the memorial service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Burnet Presbyterian Memorial Fund, 101 S. Pierce St., Burnet, TX 78611, or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.