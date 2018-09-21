Robert McDonough Hawkinson Jr. of Burnet and Marble Falls died Sept. 18, 2018

Robert “Bobby” McDonough Hawkinson Jr. of Burnet and Marble Falls passed away Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. He was born Sept. 10, 1960, in Madison, Wisconsin.

He was a member of the 1979 Llano High School graduation class and attended Southwest Texas State University. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros, and Texas Tech Red Raiders, but his most important and cherished role in life was that of Father and Dad.

Mr. Hawkinson was preceded in death by his parents, Robert “Bob” and Virginia Lee Hawkinson, and nephew Tanner Sprawls.

He is survived by his four children, Shaye Hawkinson of Burnet, Brady Hawkinson of Burnet, Ryan Garcia of Austin, and Justin Garcia of Marble Falls; sisters, Lynn Smith (Eddy) of Seymour, Illinois, Kathy Sprawls of Lubbock, and Margaret “Cris” Berry (Bruce) of New Hope, Alabama; niece Kelly Sprawls; nephews Garrett Smith, Payton Swope, and Justin Swope; great-nephews Parker, Barrett, and Liam; and great-niece Sydney.

Bobby was surrounded by his extended family of caring friends throughout his life and during his last days. For this, his family is very grateful. May he rest in peace for eternity.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.