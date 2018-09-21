Betty Marilyn Faulkner, 80, of Tow died Sept. 18, 2018

Betty Marilyn (Wallin) Faulkner, 80, of Tow passed from her earthly life into her savior’s loving arms Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at Mulberry Manor in Stephenville.

Betty was born Nov. 3, 1937, in Brownfield, Texas, to Marie and Ed Wallin. She graduated from Brady High School in 1956. Upon graduation, Betty attended North Texas State University in Denton and obtained her degree in business education.

While attending college, she married James Keith Faulkner on July 27, 1957; to that union, two children were born.

After graduation, Betty worked for a year as secretary to the Lewisville Schools’ superintendent until a teaching position became available the following year.

She taught there until until she retired.

She and Keith decided to move to Tow, where her parents were living at the time. There, she and her husband opened a nursery and gas station.

She later started substituting at area schools ahead of full-time teaching at Marble Falls ISD, where she worked until her second retirement after more than three decades in the classroom in the late 1990s.

She dedicated her life to serving others – principally God, her family, church, and friends.

Betty was a member of Tow Baptist Church, where she served as treasurer for 30 years. She also taught Sunday school and was involved with annual VBS activities and WOM.

She also worked to help her husband in his political campaigns as well as a storage business and pecan-shelling operations. She joined the sorority Delta Kappa Gamma in 1977.

Even in her last few months while living in her health care facility, she was known as that “sweet lady who always had a smile on her face.”

Survivors include her daughter, Lea Marie McKinnon and husband Mac, of Dublin; son, James Keith Faulkner Jr. and wife Jimi of Tow; three grandchildren, Kelsey Lea McKinnon-Harty of Harrison, New Jersey, Faith Faulkner of Denton, and Kristi Faulkner of Amarillo; and great-grandson, Shane Lee Florez of Amarillo.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Keith Faulkner, in October 2017 after more than 60 years of marriage; brother, John Wallin; and her parents.

A funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at Tow Baptist Church with the Rev. Gerald Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Tow Cemetery under the direction of Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008.