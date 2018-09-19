Mark Lane Stephenson, 62, of Kingsland died Sept. 17, 2018

Mark Lane Stephenson passed away peacefully on Sept. 17, 2018, at the age of 62 surrounded by family. He was born on Jan. 14, 1956, in Lubbock, Texas.

Mark started Stephenson Plumbing in 1976 and was a very successful business man. He married Kathy Talley in 1979. He was a leader in the Kingsland community and was always willing to give a helping hand. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Kingsland, one of the founding fathers of the Kingsland Little League, a 32nd Degree Mason of the Kingsland Masonic Lodge, a member of the Llano school board, and a huge supporter and beneficiary of the Llano Junior Livestock Show Association.

Mark was an avid hunter and fisherman, and one of his greatest loves was spending time with his grandchildren and working with mesquite.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Billy Earl Stephenson; stepfather, B.C. Long; grandparents Leon and Marjorie Pharr and Earl Mills and Ruby Stephenson; sister Denise; and his first grandchild, Ayden Lane Stephenson.

He is survived by his former wife, Kathy; mother, Gloria Long-Daghlian and her husband Jack; stepmother, Sharon Stephenson; brothers, Bruce Stephenson and wife Melinda, Joe Long and wife Beth, and Brett Pollard; son, Christopher Stephenson and wife Heather; daughter, Courtney Lackey and husband Slatter; grandchildren Melia, Dylan and Cason Stephenson; great-grandchildren, Kenleigh, Jaelyn, and Mavryk.

He was also blessed with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Waldrope-Hatfield Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland. A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at First Baptist Church of Kingsland with the Rev. Doug Lindley officiating. Interment will follow at Kingsland Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Danny Stone, Mark Chapman, Don Lawrence, Joe Johnson, Walter Cooper, Joe Schrieber, Tommy Loudermilk, Dave Hardee, Alan Wyatt, Gregg Turner, and Jason Christain. Honorary pallbearers are all lifelong friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to His Joshua House, 501C, P.O. Box 1486, Kingsland, TX 78639, or to the Kingsland 4H at First United Bank of Kingsland.

Email condolences to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.