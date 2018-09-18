Ronald Eugene Gibson, 79, of Burnet died Sept. 15, 2018

Ronald Eugene Gibson was called home to be with the Lord on Sept. 15, 2018, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on Nov. 13, 1938, to Clara Dale Brooks and Hayes S. Gibson.

Ronald was a 1957 graduate of Shenandoah High School. He joined the Iowa National Guard on Oct. 1, 1955, then became active duty in the U.S. Army on March 11, 1959. He commissioned Nov. 21, 1966.

During his tenure in the Army, he achieved the rank of captain on March 16, 1972. He was stationed in Germany from Aug. 3, 1960, through July 17, 1963; Korea from Nov. 23, 1965, through July 5, 1967; and Vietnam from June 21, 1968, through June 21, 1969, and Aug. 13, 1970, through May 11, 1971.

While in the Army, Ronald received four Bronze Stars: November 1968, June 1969, November 1970, and February 1971. He received a Letter of Commendation on May 17, 1969, and two ARCOM-GCMDL, NDSM EXP (M60mg), Armed Forces Expeditionary, 3 Cross of Gallantry/Palm Medals while in Korea; a Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Bronze Star 1 Silver, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Mortal Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert Infantry Badge; Expert M-14rifle & Good Conduct Medal (1st award). Some awards may have been added as there are so many.

He retired Enlisted Retirement on June 30, 1979, and captain of the Army on June 17, 1989.

He was employed by NASA after his retirement as a procurement specialist of the space shuttle program for about five years before totally retiring.

Ronald leaves a son, Phillip Lee Gibson and his wife, Jeanie; granddaughter Jennifer Anderson of Burnet; great-grandson Darius Johnson of San Marcos; granddaughter Britni Elizabeth Nash and partner Michael Warner of Franklin, West Virginia; brothers Ed Gibson and wife Charlotte Gibson of Shenandoah, Iowa, and George Gibson and Connie Gibson, also of Shenandoah; son-in-law Frank Mahaffey of Oakdale, Tennessee; and granddaughters Brooke and Cheyenne Mahaffey.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Jane Vaugh Gibson, on Oct. 26, 1983; daughter Sandra Jean Gibson Mahaffey on June 20, 2016; father Hayes Gibson; mother Clare Brooks Gibson; and Dela Ruth Gibson, Clara D. Gibson, Luann Gibson, Donnie Gibson, and Harlan Gibson.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 306 E. Polk St. in Burnet, (512) 756-2222. A service is 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the funeral home.

Ronald will be laid to rest alongside his wife, Elizabeth Jane, their daughter Sandra Jean at Copperas Cove Cemetery at 2 p.m. Friday with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, Phillip has requested you donate to your local Wounded Warriors.

Go to clementswilcoxburnet.com to offer condolences.