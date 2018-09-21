Business Roundup: News in brief from across the Highland Lakes

Here’s a quick look at business happenings in the area:

ANNIVERSARIES

• Save the World Brewing Co. is holding a fourth anniversary party from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. Tickets are on sale. Six new beers have been added, and there will be food vendors. The brewery has expanded its outdoor seating area and parking. Family-friendly event (including well-behaved, leashed pets).

EVENTS

• Hill Country Memorial Obstetrics Department tour and open house for expectant parents is 5:30-7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at HCM Women’s Pavilion, 1011 S. Milam St. in Fredericksburg. Light refreshments will be served. The event will continue on the first Thursday of the month at the same time and location. Expectant parents can take a guided tour of the OB Department, meet nurses and team members, complete registration paperwork, meet HCM’s certified lactation consultant, and get additional information. RSVP to Vanya Keyser at (830) 990-1833 or vkeyser@hillcountrymemorial.org.

• Hudson Meat Market & Wildlife Designs Taxidermy grand opening is noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at 1405 State St. in Marble Falls. Free barbecue and sausage, free beer and Rebecca Creek whiskey, and live music.

• Market Day on Main is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, on Main Street in Marble Falls. Shop artisan goods from area vendors and explore downtown shops and businesses. Vendors: Sign up with the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce on its website.

• Market Days are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 22-23, at Avenue G and U.S. 290 in Johnson City. Local artisans and vendors. Food and beverages. Family-friendly. Vendor applications available online.

• Sana Vida tea tasting class is noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at 507 RR 1431 in Marble Falls. You’ll learn where tea comes from, the different types of tea, what they look like, and how to properly prepare a cup of tea. All attendees can take 10 percent off tea and tea accessories on class day. Contact (830) 693-6000 or sanavidafrontdesk@gmail.com.

RIBBON-CUTTINGS

• Inspiration Nail Salon & Boutique, 809 Buchanan Drive in Burnet — noon Thursday, Sept. 27

• Johnson City Eye Center, 213 U.S. 281 North in Johnson City — 3:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2

• Luminous Yoga Studio, 1803 S. Polk St. in Burnet — 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4

The Business News Roundup runs weekly on DailyTrib.com. Send your business briefs to wendi@thepicayune.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.