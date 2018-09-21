Spicewood neighborhood seeks to incorporate in fight against proposed rock crusher

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

DOUBLE HORN — If they get their way, residents near Double Horn Creek might be residents of Burnet County’s newest town.

Added to the Burnet County Commissioners Court agenda for Sept. 25 is an item from residents looking to incorporate in order to gain control over a proposed rock quarry near their neighborhood.

The agenda item reads: “Discussion and/or action concerning approving a Special Election regarding an Incorporation Election in the Spicewood Area.”

R.G. Carver of Spicewood Equity Protection Alliance Texas (SEPATX) said the plan to incorporate is like a race against the clock to stop Spicewood Crushed Stone LLC, owned by Dalrymple Gravel and Contracting Co.

“If we can incorporate quick enough, I hope they will sell the land,” Carver said.

The step to incorporate comes after recent rallies against the quarry.

The incorporated area would include 1,280 acres, or 2 square miles, on Texas 71 north of Vulcan Materials. The proposed quarry site is on 281 acres in the middle of one existing development and another planned development.

Carver said the incorporation petition is still being organized for the Sept. 25 meeting. The requirement of 201 residents within the area has been met, he said, with 231.

The Spicewood Community Alliance has a public information meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at Spicewood Elementary School, 1005 Spur 191. That meeting will include topics such as Texas 71 expansion and the Spicewood quarry.

Matthew McCabe, president of Spicewood Community Alliance, said incorporation is not the goal of other parts of Spicewood. The alliance does, however, want to work together as one big group against quarries and rock crushing facilities, he said.

If Double Horn incorporates into a town, McCabe said he doesn’t want a quarry to just move down the road to another unincorporated area.

“We want to make sure we’re all prepared,” he said.

jared@thepicayune.com