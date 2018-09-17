City tennis, basketball courts being removed at Lakeside Park as part of upgrades

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — The tennis court at Lakeside Park is being removed as part of Phase 1A upgrades to Lakeside Park.

While the court and lighting still remain, the net and fencing around the court is gone. The basketball court, however, is still there. In the next two months, the basketball goals, lights, and the courts themselves will be removed. Dirt will be smoothed over the area.

Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Director Robert Moss said much of Phase 1A of the park upgrades will be done by city crews.

“When there are breaks in weather where we can’t do routine work, we’ll be there,” he said.

Among the tasks are removing bricks and stones around trees and addressing the boat ramp near Lakeside Pavilion as well as the abandoned concrete slabs.

Phase 1A projects include a sandy beach, new bathrooms in Johnson Park and the downtown district, and an improved parking lot near the boat ramp at Johnson Park.

The city doesn’t plan to replace the tennis courts as the Marble Falls Independent School District courts at the high school are open to the public at certain times. The city also has a basketball court at Westside Park.

