Local counties included in state of disaster as tropical system threatens; more rain coming

STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster for 78 counties — including Burnet, Llano, and Blanco — on Sept. 14 as a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico “poses a threat of imminent disaster including flooding, widespread and severe property damage, and loss of life.”

The declaration suspends statutes that would “prevent, hinder or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster.”

Despite the declaration, the National Weather Service’s weekend forecast is more conservative for the Highland Lakes. New rainfall amounts of 0.25 inches to 0.75 inches are expected through Saturday, except for heavier amounts during thunderstorms.

A 60-70 percent chance of showers is expected for the area Friday night and 70 percent Saturday night. That number falls to 30 percent Sunday and 20 percent Monday. Highs are in the 82-84 range for Highland Lakes cities Saturday then up to 88 on Sunday and Monday.

After last weekend’s heavy rainfall in the southern Highland Lakes, the area received a few tenths of an inch of new rainfall during the week. Llano recorded 0.13 inches the previous five days, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority. Burnet received 0.16 inches with a trace amount falling in Kingsland and 0.44 inches in Marble Falls.

