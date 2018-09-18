Police: Driver ‘fell asleep’ in head-on collision on RR 2147

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

MARBLE FALLS — A two-vehicle, head-on collision on RR 2147 at about 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17 sent two people to Austin-area hospitals by non-emergency transport.

Marble Falls Police Capt. Glenn Hanson said the 27-year-old driver of a 2003 Chevy pickup truck apparently fell asleep at the wheel, according to the police report, while traveling on RR 2147 and crossed into oncoming traffic. The 53-year-old driver of a 2017 Cadillac SUV headed in the opposite direction saw the truck cross into her lane and took immediate action.

“The driver of the Cadillac driver slammed on the brakes and almost came to a complete stop before the collision,” Hanson said. “The collision was left front (of the truck) to left front (of the Cadillac). The impact knocked the Cadillac off the road and down an embankment toward (Lake Marble Falls). The trees and brush stopped it from going all the way down, but it still went about 30 or 40 feet down the embankment.”

The pickup caught on fire after the collision. Marble Falls Fire Rescue and Marble Falls Area EMS responded to the incident as well.

Hanson said both drivers were transported “non-emergency” by ambulance to Austin-area hospitals. The police had no other information on the two people’s conditions as of 11 a.m. Sept. 18.

