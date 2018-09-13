Sherry Gray Fikes died Sept. 10, 2018

It was a dark and stormy night … No, just kidding … Well, it might have been, I don’t remember. I was born Jan. 3, 1953, in San Saba, Texas, to Shirley Jeanne Barber Gray and Kenneth Don Gray. I was blessed to share my early life with my siblings, Boyd Wayne Gray, Timothy Shane Gray, and adopted sister and best buddy, Victoria Jayne Wooten.I attended school from first grade through high school in St. Louis, Missouri, during the months of August through December while my dad played football for the St. Louis Cardinals. After every football season, we returned to “God’s Country” (as Dad called it), which was, of course, Llano, where we finished out our school years.

I married Wayne Homesley on Feb. 22, 1969, in Llano. Together, we had three beautiful children: Sheila Dawn Homesley Staedtler, Stephanie Danene Homesley Hunter, and Franklin Warren Homesley. We could not have been prouder of these three. We raised them near Baby Head Community, on the Gray family ranch, which was between Llano and Cherokee. The kids attended school in Llano.

In 1988, I moved to Denver, Colorado, and attended hospitality management school. After graduating, I fulfilled an internship in Estes Park, Colorado, where I met “Sax Man” Elliott Keith Fikes. Elliott and I became best friends and later fell in love. We moved to Llano and married in Kingsland on June 16, 1991. It was the best decision of my earthly life. Elliott is the kindest, most talented, and compassionate man I’ve ever known. He was my blessing from God and a source of constant laughter when he “Fikes-acized” everything around him. He took such good care of me when I was diagnosed with CHF, and I thank him tremendously for everything he has done for me. My illness was very stressful for my family, especially Elliott.

My greatest “career” was being a mother to my kids. I loved raising them in the country where they had chores, milked cows, made butter, and had a big garden. It was a wonderful way to live, and I think that those disciplines contributed greatly to the wonderful character of my children.

I worked for 10 years at Lakeway Inn in Lakeway, Texas, from 1990-2000. I then worked two years at Austin Family Care Center, serving as human resource director and marketing director. After retiring, I began working with Elliott in our landscaping business. My most challenging job was serving as Elliott’s booking manager, band manager, and public relations manager AT THE SAME TIME! Those who know me know I could get myself in trouble with clients if I didn’t keep my mouth shut, LOL. I happily held that position for 26 years and had some great adventures. I wouldn’t change a thing. I was always in awe of Elliott’s talent.

I was preceded in death by my father, Kenneth Don Gray, who meant the world to me, and I will always be grateful for the time we spent together. Also passing before me were my paternal grandparents, Lewis Daniel Gray and Zella Estelle Gage Gray, better known as Pawpaw and Mawmaw. Mawmaw was the kind of grandmother I always wanted to be. Hers were big shoes to fill, but I gave it my best shot. My dad’s brother, Uncle Charles Gray, also precedes me in death as well as my maternal grandparents, Harold Barber and Voncile Lucas Barber, my mother’s sister, Aunt Helen Perkins, and Uncle Bubba’s (Harold) wife, Judy Barber.

I am survived by my mother, Shirley Jeanne Gray, who remains as beautiful as ever; brother Boyd Gray and wife Caressa, with four beautiful nieces, two great-nieces and six great-nephews; brother Shane Gray and sister-in-law Lori, with two handsome nephews, one niece, one great-nephew and one great-niece; and sister Victoria, with two nieces, two nephews and two great-nephews and two great-nieces. I am also survived by my mother’s brothers Uncle Harold Barber and Uncle Ken and wife Aunt Marty Barber, and lots of cousins.

I am thankfully survived by my greatest life accomplishments, my children, Sheila Staedtler and husband Boyd; Stephanie Hunter and husband Ron; and Warren Homesley and wife Ty.

I am also survived by my greatest joys, my grandchildren: Sirena Staedtler, Caybrie Staedtler Bingham and husband Ross; Colton Hunter and Kaitlin Hunter; Forrest Homesley, Jordan Edmond and husband Steven and great-grandsons, Eli and Levi.

I have an awesome family that I love with all my heart.

Vic and I and all our grands made great memories by all of us coming together twice a year. In the summer, we spent a week together, and, in December, we spent a long weekend together. We were blessed beyond words. We tried our best to make sure these cousins knew each other and continue to spend time together as they get older.

In lieu of flowers, please help me support the Round Rock nonprofit organization that helps ensure happy birthdays for foster children and at-risk youth.

Come celebrate my getting to meet Jesus at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Cherokee Baptist Church.

Psalm 46:4: There is a river whose streams make glad the city of God, the holy place where the Most High dwells.

“This is a journey that all must take, and each must go alone. It’s all part of the Master’s Plan … a step on the road to HOME.”

