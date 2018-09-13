Allen Lee Dellenbaugh, 73, of Kingsland died Sept. 12, 2018

Allen Lee Dellenbaugh, 73, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away September 12, 2018. He was born to Ernest and Mildred (Clay) Dellenbaugh on August 23, 1945, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Mr. Dellenbaugh proudly served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Cabildo during the Vietnam War. He was a very talented woodworker and a meticulous craftsman, his attention to detail and inlay work will be cherished by his family, especially the jewelry boxes he made for his granddaughters. The intricate furniture he made will serve as family heirlooms and a reminder of the man he was. Allen also enjoyed collecting antiques and pocket knives as well as making custom knives.

He is survived by his two sons, Lee Dellenbaugh and wife Julie of Dallas and Scott Dellenbaugh and wife Michelle of Freemont, California; brother, Ray Dellenbaugh of Creede, Colorado; sister Kathie Paulk of Edmund, Oklahoma; brother-in-law Vic Sapp of Kingsland; two granddaughters; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Dellenbaugh was preceded in death by his parents and sister Loulene Sapp.

A private family memorial with military honors will be held in Creede, Colorado, at a later date.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.