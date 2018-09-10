Owen Eugene Haines, 85, of Marble Falls died Sept. 7, 2018

Owen Eugene Haines, 85, of Marble Falls, Texas, passed away Sept. 7, 2018. He was born in Lipscomb County to Mary Broyles and Arno Haines on Feb. 12, 1933.

Owen served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Haines; son William B. Haines; and sisters Lottie Oakley and Mary Gail Fry.

He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Lawson and husband Tom; son Michael and wife Mary; sister-in-law Cindy Haines; grandchildren, Andy Lawson and wife Katie, Carrie Driscoll, Dottie Haines, Adam Haines and wife Enna, and Leesa Garcia; six great0grandchildren; and sister Cora Jane Luck.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls, (830) 693-4373. A graveside service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Ector County Cemetery in Odessa.

