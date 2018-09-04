Clyde Wayne Dodson, 70, of Llano died Aug. 31, 2018

Clyde Wayne Dodson passed away Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 70. He was born Feb. 11, 1948, in Austin to Betty Lois (Davis) and Lawrence McFerrin Dodson. He was a resident of Llano for 24 years since coming from Austin. Clyde married Kathleen Lock on May 4, 1991, in Austin.

Clyde was a Little League coach for both baseball and football, a two-time business owner, and the director of Burden of Freedom Ministries, operated three halfway homes for prisoners, and participated in numerous ministries on the streets and in the bars. He was the pastor for The Church in Llano for 19 years, an assistant Boy Scout leader, a behind-the-scenes Llano band booster, and a true Texas Longhorns fan.

Clyde was preceded by his parents, Clyde Bernard Jr., Lawrence McFerrin Dodson, and Betty Lois Dodson, and sister Vicki Lynn Young.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen René Dodson; sons, Lawrence McFerrin Dodson, Cory Wayne Dodson, Benjamin Zecharia Dodson, Dustin Michael Dodson, Travis Samuel Dodson, and Jacob Daniel Dodson; daughter, Kimberly Beth Dodson-Ramos; brother, Keith Edward Dodson; sister Teri Mae Dean; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at the funeral home with Pastor Charles Venezio officiating. Interment will follow in Llano City Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Hill Country Memorial Hospice, 808 Reuben St., Fredericksburg, TX 78624.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.