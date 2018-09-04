Madeline Claire Gambrell, 16, of Burnet died Sept. 1, 2018

Madeline Claire Gambrell, born Oct. 27, 2001, in Austin to Erica and George Gambrell, received her angel wings Sept. 1, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandfather Bob Johnson, maternal cousin Thomas Job, paternal great-grandparents Lucille and E.V. Conner, and grandfather George Gambrell.

Madeline is survived by her parents, Erica and George Gambrell; sister, Savannah Gambrell; great-grandmother extraordinaire Marjorie Johnson; as well as multiple other grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and teachers to whom she had become close.

Madeline lived 16 years with cystic fibrosis, a disease that ultimately took her life on this earth. She fought through numerous surgeries, endless hospital stays, and pain. Although she endured these things, Madeline enjoyed her life and always had a smile on her face. She loved to laugh and lift the spirits of others. She enjoyed drawing and artwork.

Madeline was junior at Burnet High School and always maintained an A-B honor roll place at school, even though she missed much of her school career because of her illness.

She enjoyed her French bulldog Ozzie, “soaking up vitamin D,” and spending time with her extended family on family trips. She was extremely close to her great-grandmother, who she lovingly referred to as “old Mamaw.” They had many, many days and nights together herding cows and goats, watching cartoons, baking, laughing, cutting up, and generally being sassy.

Madeline especially loved her sister, Savannah, and they were extremely close. She loved anything having to do with Savannah. They enjoyed playing Xbox together, swimming, sharing memes that they could laugh to, cooking, and many other things.

Madeline was into scary movies, true crime shows, and anything Harry Potter and Marvel. She also enjoyed helping raise money for our annual cystic fibrosis awareness walk and celebration. She believed in helping others and doing what we could to find a cure for cystic fibrosis and those affected.

Madeline’s favorite color was purple, so her family is requesting you wear purple in celebration of her life.

Madeline’s celebration of life is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at First Baptist Church of Burnet.

In lieu of flowers, Madeline has requested you to please visit this website to make a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Amber’s Angels.

