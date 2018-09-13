Business Roundup: News in brief from across the Highland Lakes

Posted on 13 September 2018. Tags:

Save the World Brewing Co. is celebrating four years on Oct. 6. Tickets for the anniversary party are on sale. See the brewery’s Facebook page for more. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

Save the World Brewing Co. is celebrating four years on Oct. 6. Tickets for the anniversary party are on sale. See the brewery’s Facebook page for more. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

Here’s a quick look at business happenings in the area:

ANNIVERSARIES

• Save the World Brewing Co. is holding a fourth anniversary party from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. Tickets are on sale. Six new beers have been added, and there will be food vendors. The brewery has expanded its outdoor seating area and parking. Family-friendly event (including well-behaved, leashed pets).

EVENTS

• Burnet Chamber of Commerce Mixer is 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Looking Good Salon, 1001 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Suite A, in Burnet.

• Kingsland Chamber of Commerce Mixer Night is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at ACI Pest & Lawn Solutions, 300 RR 2545 in Kingsland. Networking, snacks and cocktails, and door prizes.

• Kingsland Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Club meeting is 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Valentine Lakeside, 814 Euel Moore Drive in Kingsland. Doors open at 7:45 a.m. Event sponsor is Paul Danna Home Repair. Speak a Tweet to promote your business and network with other businesses. Breakfast tacos, coffee, and juice will be served.

• Llano Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the Dabbs Railroad Hotel, 112 E. Burnet St. in Llano. Mix and mingle and enjoy snacks prepared by the Board of Directors.

• Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce Mixer is 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Homestead at Mormon Mill, 1301 Max Copeland Drive in Marble Falls. Networking and drinks.

RIBBON-CUTTINGS

Caring Hearts for Children — noon Thursday, Sept. 13, at 215 S. Pierce St. in Burnet. Nonprofit helps foster children and families. Read more at 101HighlandLakes.com.

Mama’s Home Cooking — noon Thursday, Sept. 20, at 635 Buchanan Drive in Burnet.

The Business News Roundup runs weekly on DailyTrib.com. Send your business briefs to wendi@thepicayune.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.


Leave a Reply

 

2018 Highland Lakes Wildfire Season
PHOTO JOURNAL

Sign Up For Our Newsletter