Business Roundup: News in brief from across the Highland Lakes

Here’s a quick look at business happenings in the area:

ANNIVERSARIES

• Save the World Brewing Co. is holding a fourth anniversary party from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. Tickets are on sale. Six new beers have been added, and there will be food vendors. The brewery has expanded its outdoor seating area and parking. Family-friendly event (including well-behaved, leashed pets).

EVENTS

• Burnet Chamber of Commerce Mixer is 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Looking Good Salon, 1001 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Suite A, in Burnet.

• Kingsland Chamber of Commerce Mixer Night is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at ACI Pest & Lawn Solutions, 300 RR 2545 in Kingsland. Networking, snacks and cocktails, and door prizes.

• Kingsland Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Club meeting is 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Valentine Lakeside, 814 Euel Moore Drive in Kingsland. Doors open at 7:45 a.m. Event sponsor is Paul Danna Home Repair. Speak a Tweet to promote your business and network with other businesses. Breakfast tacos, coffee, and juice will be served.

• Llano Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the Dabbs Railroad Hotel, 112 E. Burnet St. in Llano. Mix and mingle and enjoy snacks prepared by the Board of Directors.

• Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce Mixer is 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Homestead at Mormon Mill, 1301 Max Copeland Drive in Marble Falls. Networking and drinks.

RIBBON-CUTTINGS

• Caring Hearts for Children — noon Thursday, Sept. 13, at 215 S. Pierce St. in Burnet. Nonprofit helps foster children and families. Read more at 101HighlandLakes.com.

• Mama’s Home Cooking — noon Thursday, Sept. 20, at 635 Buchanan Drive in Burnet.

The Business News Roundup runs weekly on DailyTrib.com. Send your business briefs to wendi@thepicayune.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.