TIRZ board discusses Marble Falls downtown coordinator opening, upcoming projects

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

MARBLE FALLS — Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) board members discussed their upcoming projects and heard the first update on the city’s search to fill its new downtown coordinator position.

The downtown coordinator opening posted Sept. 12 on the city’s website. It has a salary range of about $60,000-$85,000.

The job description is for a person to develop and execute a “Downtown/Main Street Program which utilizes the City Comprehensive Plan, Downtown Master Plan, and historic preservation as the foundation for downtown economic development, growth, and vitality.”

Just a day after posting, Assistant City Manager Caleb Kraenzel said the city has already received eight applications. The downtown coordinator will report to the assistant city manager.

Kraenzel described the job as one that will be an agent to help projects come to fruition and an ambassador to the downtown micro-economy.

Also during the meeting, the board heard updates on upcoming projects scheduled to begin, or be completed, soon.

The proposed budget includes total revenues of $509,957, of which $395,000 is from an upcoming bond sale, which will be issued during City Council’s regular meeting Sept. 18.

A downtown bathroom is expected to be placed near Main and Third streets in December. The prefabricated structure is currently being built by local manufacturer CorWorth.

Two more projects to improve sidewalks will begin later this fall. One will be to install and replace a handrail on the north side of Second Street from Main Street all the way to the alley. The railing will be the same as what was installed at the Market on H.

The other upcoming project will be a sidewalk at U.S. 281 and Third Street from ReDID to the Blue Bonnet Cafe parking area. A sidewalk and a landscape island at the corner will be added.

