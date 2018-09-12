Burnet County commissioners approve 2018-19 budget, tax rate

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

BURNET — Burnet County commissioners approved a budget and tax rate for the 2018-19 fiscal year during their regular meeting Sept. 11.

The tax rate is down to $0.3900 per $100 in valuation from $0.3969 last year. Total county revenues in the budget are $37,935,180, a 9.37 percent increase from last year. The budget’s total expenditures are $36,771,622.

Burnet County Judge James Oakley touted some of the items in the budget the county will be able to accomplish.

The budget provides for new fleet vehicles at the sheriff’s office, the addition of a new commercial vehicle enforcement officer, and a 2 percent cost-of-living adjustment for all employees, while funding bond programs for road improvements.

“All that while dropping the overall tax rate,” he said.

The budget accounts for an increase of county property values with new property expected to add $711,325 in revenue.

The commissioners have an upcoming workshop scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 14 at the courthouse. The workshop’s topic is “CAMPO Projects and any other TxDOT related Projects.”

The commissioners court’s next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 25 and could include a permit application from the upcoming UTOPiAfest Down in The Oaks music festival set to take place on a rural Burnet County ranch.

jared@thepicayune.com