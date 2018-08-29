Roy John Manglberger, 86, of Llano died Aug. 28, 2019

Roy John Manglberger, 86, passed away peacefully at his home in Llano, Texas, on Tuesday, Aug. 28 2018, surrounded by his family. He was born on Jan. 3, 1932, to Anna Frantzen and Hugo Manglberger in Fredericksburg, Texas.

He was a graduate of Fredericksburg High School in 1949. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving from 1949 until 1953.

He married the love of his life and best friend, Rose Mae Petsch, on Oct. 19, 1953. They remained inseparable until his passing and were together for more than 64 years.

He was employed as a journeyman electrician and was a member of the IBEW Local #520 in Austin. He was also a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the American Legion #370, and the Fredericksburg Hermann Sons #41.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, water skiing, swimming, country western dancing, and watching his children and grandchildren’s many activities.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Manglberger; sister, Annie Mae Herbort of Fredericksburg; and three daughters, Debbie and husband Bill Talley, Gail and husband Larry Sawyer, and Lisa and husband James Reed, all of Llano. He was blessed with eight grandchildren, James Talley of Spring, Sandi and husband James Davis of Katy, Tonya and husband Tim Leslie of Thrall, Tiffany and husband Mark Stevenson of Llano, Trish and husband Travis Anderson of Fletcher, Oklahoma, Tara and husband Josh Gavos of Bulverde, Mandi Avett of Seattle, and Jordan Reed of Llano; thirteen great-grandchildren, Tristin and husband D.J. Newman of Spring, Devin and Maykayla Talley of East Bernard, Kaci, Addi, and Lexi Pierce of Katy, Vala and Cain Stevenson of Llano, Tripp and Tana Anderson of Fletcher, Oklahoma, and Jaxon, Rylan, and Makena Gavos of Bulverde; one great-great grandchild, Brantley Newman of Spring; numerous nieces and nephews; and Molly, his beloved pet and companion.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hugo; stepmother, Caroline Manglberger; mother, Anna; stepfather, Louis Gerhard; brother-in-law Calvin Herbert, niece Candice Herbort Stehling; and great-niece Jody Herbort.

Pallbearers include James Talley, Devin Talley, James Davis, Tim Leslie, Mark Stevenson, Travis Anderson, and Josh Gavos.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A Rosary follows at 6:30 p.m. A service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Llano with the Rev. Melvin Dornak officiating. A graveside service will follow at Llano City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Llano Volunteer Fire Department or the American Legion in lieu of flowers.

His family wishes to thank the following caregivers for their love and compassion: Nancy Tribble, Stephanie Roberts, and Lori Reasoner.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.