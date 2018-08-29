Margie Mae Thornton, 78, of Kingsland died Aug. 22, 2018

Margie Mae Thornton passed away Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Kingsland, Texas, at the age of 78. She was born Dec. 25, 1939, in Levelland, Texas, to Hubert M. Thornton and Lela Mae (Anderson).

Margie was a resident of Kingsland for 12 years since coming from O’Donnell, Texas. She was a member of First Baptist Church in O’Donnell.

Margie was preceded by her parents, Hubert M. Thornton and Lela Mae (Anderson); sisters Martha Garner of Floresville, Deborah Hale of Oklahoma, Lillian Ivy of Midland, and Patsy Lehew of Olivia, Washington; and brother David Thornton of Midland.

She is survived by her sisters Wanda Curry and husband Morris Bingham of Buchanan Dam and Dorothy Brown of Amarillo; and brother Jerry Thornton and wife Mary of Arkansas.

A memorial service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Kingsland Hills Care Center with chaplain Albert Lopez officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kingsland Hills Care Center, 3727 RR 1431 West, Kingsland, TX 78639.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-6767. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.