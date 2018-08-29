Norma Carroll Van Arnam, 83, of Llano died Aug. 23, 2018

Norma Carroll Van Arnam passed away Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 83. She was born in Waco, Texas, on July, 22, 1935, to Floyd (Rogers) and Edna (Kuhn).

Norma was a resident of Llano for six years since coming from the Houston area.

On Dec. 19, 1975, she married William D. Van Arnam in Houston.

Norma was a Master Gardener, a member of the Llano Woman’s Culture Club, and an active member in a machine knitting club in Round Rock.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Rogers and Edna (Kuhn); brother, Darrel Rogers; and sister, Paula Rogers.

She is survived by her husband, Don Van Arnam of Llano; son, Wade DeClaris and wife Marci of Miami Beach, Florida; three grandchildren, Alexandra Moradi, Nicholas DeClaris, and Victoria DeClaris; and one great-grandchild, Noah Moradi, with one more on the way.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2433 Ridgepoint Drive, Suite B, Austin, TX 78754, or MD Anderson Cancer Center, 2555 Holly Hall St., Houston, TX 77054.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.