Eleanor Ann Reynolds, 84, of Buchanan Dam died Aug. 21, 2018

Eleanor Ann Reynolds, 84, of Buchanan Dam, Texas, passed away Aug. 21, 2018. She was born to Ruth (McCleasky) and Ira Huchingson on March 23, 1934, in Roscoe, Texas.

Eleanor was a faithful member of Windsor park Baptist Church, New Hope Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Kingsland, and, most recently, Chapel of the Hills Baptist Church in Buchanan Dam. She was the founder of the Windsor Park Baptist Church School for grades K-4, where she devoted her time and effort for more than 20 years as a teacher. She enjoyed sewing and quilting and will be remembered for the amazing quality and detail of her quilts.

She is survived by her sons, David Reynolds of Cedar Park and Gordon Reynolds and wife Glenda of Round Rock; grandchildren, Brian Reynolds and wife Carolyn, Chad Reynolds and wife Sunnye, and Michael Reynolds and Rachel Reynolds; and five great-grandsons.

Mrs. Reynolds was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Larry Reynolds, and her parents.

A memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Chapel of the Hills Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve Leftwitch officiating. A private family inurnment will follow at Bluffton Cemetery.

The family requests memorial donations be made to ongoing ministries at Chapel of the Hills Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland.