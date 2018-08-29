Robert Lloyd Deitchler died Aug. 20, 2018

Born Dec. 24, 1964, in La Mesa, California. Passed away Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Bend, Oregon.

Bob “Tex” Deitchler graduated in 1983 from Bend High School, where he was active in football, wrestling, and the FFA.

Bob is survived by his wife, Vicki Deitchler of Marble Falls; mother, Ann Crofts of Marble Falls; brother, Randy Smith of Leander; son Nathan Deitchler of Marble Falls; daughter, Lisa Deitchler of Prineville, Oregon; son Tommy Perkins of Austin; grandson Kobe Deitchler of Prineville, Oregon; and granddaughters, Halle and Shelby Perkins of Marble Falls.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert L Deitchler, and grandparents Lloyd E. and Ruth Moore, formerly of Marble Falls, and Oliver H. and Dorothy Deitchler, formerly of Oklahoma City.

Bob was also preceded in death by the man he considered to be his father and whom he loved dearly, Sandy Crofts, formerly of Marble Falls.

Bob worked for Collier Materials in Marble Falls for 28 years then Granite Trucking in Granite Shoals for the last seven years.

He was a big man with a big heart and a great sense of humor. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by many.

Bob’s daughter, Lisa, will be bringing his remains back to Marble Falls for a memorial service at a later date.