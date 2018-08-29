Richard Dean Colclasure, 83, of Kingsland died Aug. 22, 2018

Richard Dean Colclasure, 83, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Aug. 22, 2018. He was born to Foy and Freda (Bailor) Colclasure in Christian County, Illinois, on Aug. 6, 1935.

Richard served in the U.S. Army for over 17 years during which he distinguished himself as “the one to get things done!” He was highly decorated, having received three Good Conduct Medals, three Overseas Bars, a Vietnam Campaign Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal, two Bronze Star Medals with one oak leaf cluster, two sharpshooters badges, and a mechanics badge.

After retiring from the Army, Richard went back to his roots as a farmer and also spent some time as a diesel mechanic and working in a machine shop, but farming was his passion. In his spare time, Richard would spend time with his animals and farm and work on his model trains.

Richard is survived by his daughters, Kathy Tribble and husband Bradley of Llano and Karen Mogonye and partner Michael Jeffords of Fort Myers, Florida; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sisters Sheila and Elizabeth Johnson of Decatur, Illinois; brother Roy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn Marie (Barding) Colclasure; sisters Joan and Joyce; and sons, Andre Dean Colclasure and Kent Douglas Colclasure.

A graveside service with military honors is 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at Bluffton Cemetery in Bluffton.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.