Tom R. Bohannon died Aug. 27, 2018

Tom R. Bohannon passed away peacefully Aug. 27, 2018. He was born Jan. 12, 1954, to Thomas V. and Laura F. Bohannon in San Antonio.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Poppy, and wife, Sylvia.

Tom is survived by his father, Bo; brother, Barry (wife Mary Kay); daughter Kristine (husband Cody); son Nelson (wife Kaylin); grandchildren Katelyn, Kaylee, and Kenna Kay; and numerous nephews and nieces.

An avid football fan and hunter, usually wearing something burnt orange or camouflage, Tom would always welcome you in to watch the current game on TV and discuss the current activities at the hunting lease.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at Oxford Cemetery on Texas 16 North in Llano with Pastor Leslie Tomlinson officiating.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.