Congressman Roger Williams in Marble Falls for business-focused round table

FROM STAFF REPORTS
MARBLE FALLS — U.S. Rep. Roger Williams continued his whirlwind tour of Texas’s 25th congressional district with a stop in Marble Falls on Aug. 23.
The visit was for a round table discussion with business and community leaders. The Republican congressman wanted to get input from local leaders, small-business owners, and “Main Street America” on applicable legislation and regulations, such as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
They also discussed the improvement Williams hopes to see as Congress begins to debate Tax Reform 2.0.
“I enjoyed meeting with members of the local Marble Falls community earlier today to talk about what Congress can do better once we return in September,” Williams said.
Congress is currently on its summer recess. Representatives return to Washington on Sept. 4.
“We agreed that a top priority is to make tax cuts permanent for all Americans and that we must pass Tax Reform 2.0 as quickly as possible,” he said.
Earlier this year, Congress passed one of the most significant tax reform packages in 30 years, but Williams believes there is more work to be done. Part of Williams’s goal is making those tax cuts permanent for all Americans so “the government cannot come back and take your money,” the Congressman stated in his regular Come and Read It Report in July.
Tax Reform 2.0 would entail cutting payroll taxes for employees as well as employers.
Go to williams.house.gov for more information on Tax Reform 2.0.
Folks like the prospect of a tax cut until feel the effect of programs that will are being cut, such as cuts to the Childrens’ Health Insurance Program (CHIPs), Social Security, Medicare and etc. Those cuts are coming both House Speaker Representative Paul Ryan and Representative Roger Williams favor cutting, gutting or eliminating Medicare. Did Representative Williams make any mention of the huge budget deficit because of the tax cut? There is no mention of this in the article. The cost of servicing the national debit is increasing because of this tax cut. The tax cut benefiting most voters in Representative Williams’ District will be much smaller than the increased medical costs for themselves and their family when experience the cuts coming to Medicare and other programs because of this year’s tax cut.
This ‘news’ article reads exactly like a Press Release from Representative Williams’ office. The same depth of information, the same phrases, the lack of depth and the lack of acknowledgment that Representative Roger Williams “whirlwind tour of Texas’s 25th congressional district” is not public and is designed to avoid as many constituents as possible. Representative Williams office says meetings will be announced in his Social Media but they are not posted until after the meetings are over… I find it difficult to believe that no one asked Representative Williams to explain voting for the 2017 Tax Cuts. The 2017 Tax Cuts put most of the money into the pockets were it stayed doing the least to stimulate the economy or create jobs. The 2017 Tax Cuts that after you add up the increased expenses from the law leaves the average non-wealthy American behind where they started. The 2017 Tax Cuts that are adding over a trillion to the deficit to pay for the wealthy to be wealthier. Even in what appears to be such a carefully picked audience how is is that no one asked this question or many other pressing issues and concerns of the day?