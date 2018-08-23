Congressman Roger Williams in Marble Falls for business-focused round table

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — U.S. Rep. Roger Williams continued his whirlwind tour of Texas’s 25th congressional district with a stop in Marble Falls on Aug. 23.

The visit was for a round table discussion with business and community leaders. The Republican congressman wanted to get input from local leaders, small-business owners, and “Main Street America” on applicable legislation and regulations, such as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

They also discussed the improvement Williams hopes to see as Congress begins to debate Tax Reform 2.0.

“I enjoyed meeting with members of the local Marble Falls community earlier today to talk about what Congress can do better once we return in September,” Williams said.

Congress is currently on its summer recess. Representatives return to Washington on Sept. 4.

“We agreed that a top priority is to make tax cuts permanent for all Americans and that we must pass Tax Reform 2.0 as quickly as possible,” he said.

Earlier this year, Congress passed one of the most significant tax reform packages in 30 years, but Williams believes there is more work to be done. Part of Williams’s goal is making those tax cuts permanent for all Americans so “the government cannot come back and take your money,” the Congressman stated in his regular Come and Read It Report in July.

Tax Reform 2.0 would entail cutting payroll taxes for employees as well as employers.

Go to williams.house.gov for more information on Tax Reform 2.0.

editor@thepicayune.com