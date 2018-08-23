Democratic congressional candidate Julie Oliver holding Marble Falls town hall

CORRECTION: In a previous version of this story, Democratic congressional candidate Julie Oliver was incorrectly referred to as June Oliver. We apologize for the error.

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Congressional candidate Julie Oliver is holding a town hall meeting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Westside Park Community Hall, and everyone is invited.

The Democrat running for Texas’s 25th congressional district even invited her opponent and current U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, a Republican.

“This will be a meeting with voters where we can share ideas and they can ask me questions,” Oliver said. “I’ve invited the incumbent, Roger Williams, to join us, but so far, he’s ignoring us.”

Westside Park Community Hall is located at 1704 Second St.

Oliver decided to run for Congress after lawmakers’ 70th attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“When Congress came for health care for sick children, the elderly, and people with disabilities, that’s what lit the fire,” she said.

Oliver was a homeless, pregnant runaway as a teenager. She put herself through college and law school with a young family.

“I had help from Medicaid for prenatal care and then went to school with the help of Pell Grants and tax credits,” Oliver said.

As a lawyer, Oliver has worked in health care finance for more than 15 years. Before that, she worked on complex tax issues and helped write the Texas Motor Fuels tax legislation.

“However, health care is more than a professional issue for me,” Oliver said. “One of my children was born with a heart condition, so it’s personal, too.”

The free town hall is open to public. Children are also welcome. There will be refreshments.

All of Burnet County is in District 25, which also includes western Travis County, part of Hays County, and Lampasas County and runs north as far as Burleson, just south of Fort Worth.

Williams was elected to Congress in 2012.

editor@thepicayune.com