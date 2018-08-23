Business Roundup: News in brief from across the Highland Lakes

Here’s a quick look at business happenings in the area:

ANNIVERSARIES

• Texcetera art studio, 207 N. Nugent Ave. in Johnson City, is celebrating four years of “art from the hearts of Texans” from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25. Art, food, and wine. Call (830) 868-2419 or visit texcetera.net for more.

• Super Taco, 2200 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, is celebrating 20 years from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26.

AWARDS AND DONATIONS

• Buddies in Kingsland recently donated $2,215, a portion of its gas sales from May 1-July 31, to the Kingsland Boys & Girls Club.

EVENTS

• Job Seekers Workshop is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at the Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main St. Call (830) 693-3023 to register. Read more at DailyTrib.com.

• Job fair is 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at the Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St. Employers can sign up by contacting Craig Henry of Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area at (512) 244-2207 ext. 1049 or craig.henry@ruralcapital.net. Read more at DailyTrib.com.

• Hay producers can have their hay tested through the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Burnet, Lampasas, and Llano counties. Contact the county in which you reside: Burnet County, (512) 756-5463; Lampasas, (512) 556-8271; or Llano, (325) 247-5159. Samples due by Sept. 14. Cost of the hay analysis is $5 per sample, and the results will be provided to the producer at the Central Texas Hay Production Workshop on Thursday, Oct. 18, in Burnet. Call (512) 756-5463 for workshop details.

RECENTLY OPENED

• Provident Arms gun shop, 9408B Texas 71 East in Spicewood

• Shake & Bake Smoothies and Tanning, 1513 RR 1431 in Kingsland

• XLR8 screenprinting and embroidery shop, new location at 900B Main St. in Marble Falls

RIBBON CUTTINGS/GRAND OPENINGS

• Floral Designs by Randi, 605A N. Water St. in Burnet, ribbon cutting noon Thursday, Aug. 23

• Luminous Yoga Studio, 1803 E. Polk St., Suite 102, in Burnet, grand opening celebration and party from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25

The Business Roundup is published weekly on DailyTrib.com. Email business news to wendi@thepicayune.com.