Business Roundup: News in brief from across the Highland Lakes

Business RoundupHere’s a quick look at business happenings in the area:

ANNIVERSARIES

• Texcetera art studio, 207 N. Nugent Ave. in Johnson City, is celebrating four years of “art from the hearts of Texans” from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25. Art, food, and wine. Call (830) 868-2419 or visit texcetera.net for more.

• Super Taco, 2200 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, is celebrating 20 years from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26.

AWARDS AND DONATIONS

• Buddies in Kingsland recently donated $2,215, a portion of its gas sales from May 1-July 31, to the Kingsland Boys & Girls Club.

EVENTS

• Job Seekers Workshop is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at the Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main St. Call (830) 693-3023 to register. Read more at DailyTrib.com.

• Job fair is 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at the Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St. Employers can sign up by contacting Craig Henry of Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area at (512) 244-2207 ext. 1049 or craig.henry@ruralcapital.net. Read more at DailyTrib.com.

• Hay producers can have their hay tested through the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Burnet, Lampasas, and Llano counties. Contact the county in which you reside: Burnet County, (512) 756-5463; Lampasas, (512) 556-8271; or Llano, (325) 247-5159. Samples due by Sept. 14. Cost of the hay analysis is $5 per sample, and the results will be provided to the producer at the Central Texas Hay Production Workshop on Thursday, Oct. 18, in Burnet. Call (512) 756-5463 for workshop details.

RECENTLY OPENED

Provident Arms gun shop, 9408B Texas 71 East in Spicewood

• Shake & Bake Smoothies and Tanning, 1513 RR 1431 in Kingsland

XLR8 screenprinting and embroidery shop, new location at 900B Main St. in Marble Falls

RIBBON CUTTINGS/GRAND OPENINGS

Floral Designs by Randi, 605A N. Water St. in Burnet, ribbon cutting noon Thursday, Aug. 23

Luminous Yoga Studio, 1803 E. Polk St., Suite 102, in Burnet, grand opening celebration and party from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25

The Business Roundup is published weekly on DailyTrib.com. Email business news to wendi@thepicayune.com.


