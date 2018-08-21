Scott Grady Lewis, 56, of Llano died Aug. 13, 2018

Scott Grady Lewis passed away Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 56. He was born Jan. 15, 1962, in Tombstone, Arizona, to Jacque Waite and John Edward Lewis.

Scott was a resident of Llano for 13 years after coming from Kerrville. He was a truck driver for more than 30 years and loved motorcycles.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, John Edward Lewis.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Lewis; mother, Jacque Waite; son, Scott Lewis II; sister, Dee Dee Lewis and husband Chris Clem of San Antonio; and four grandchildren.

No services will be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Donate Life America, 701 E. Byrd St., 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219. A specific tribute or honor may be made online at donatelife.net/contribute.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.