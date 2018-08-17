Shirley Rae Roberson Waters, 80, of Highland Haven, Texas, passed from this life on Aug. 10, 2018. She and her twin brother, Gary, were born on Sept. 9, 1937, to Jesse and Jackie Roberson at home in Garden Grove, California.

She attended Texas Tech University, where she met her husband, Clyde.

Shirley had a successful career in business until she retired in 1987. She was a co-founder of Setpoint Inc., an engineering firm in Houston. After retirement, she and husband Clyde built their dream home in the Hill Country on Lake LBJ. She loved looking out over the water from her kitchen window.

Shirley was very social and philanthropic. These two traits led to her involvement in Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA), a national service organization. She was a lifetime member of ESA and had always been an active member in her local chapter of Lambda Nu in Kingsland.

Her faith and membership at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church was another important part of her life.

Lastly was her family, which she loved to have near her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 62 years, Clyde; parents, Jesse and Jackie; and brothers, Gary and Larry. She is survived by daughter Vicki Tallman and husband Curtis; daughter Linda Waters; and son, Richard Waters and wife Shelli. She also leaves behind grandchildren Crystin McDonnell, Shane Waters, Zach Waters and wife Shelby, and Jessica Marr and husband Austin and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1803 RR 1431 in Marble Falls, with the Rev. Danielle Casey officiating.

