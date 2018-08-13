Richard ‘Dick’ C. Stull, 76, of Marble Falls died July 20, 2018

Richard “Dick” C. Stull, a resident of Marble Falls, Texas, since 1984, died peacefully in his sleep Friday, July 20, 2018, after a long fight with cancer. Dick was born in Watertown, Wisconsin, on April 11, 1942, the son of Fabert and Ruth (Porter) Stull.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, retiring as Petty Officer First Class. He traveled the country driving (OTR) for Werner Enterprises (retired) and worked part time for the Marble Falls Johnson Sewell Ford Lincoln dealership, where he was loved and treated like part of their family.

He was an avid woodworker, creating toys and donating them to children at Christmas. The San Antonio Spurs could not have had a more loyal fan than Dick. He attended as many games as possible. People who knew Dick loved and enjoyed his company because he loved and enjoyed them.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents; wife, June Stull; daughter Cheri L. Stull; sister Linda (Stull) Hachtel; and stepdaughter Deborah Drake.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela (Jones) Stull; son Leo S. Stull and wife Alice of Burien, Washington; daughters Bonnie Stull and her life partner Erik Diestelmann of Jefferson, Wisconsin, and Sandra Patterson and husband James Patterson of Pardeeville, Wisconsin; and sister Judith Stull Letz and her life partner Johnny Albert of Fort Worth. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and three stepchildren Tammy Williams, Cynthia Filed, and Jahn Attard.

There will be no funeral services at Kick’s request. He donated his body to science research, still serving his friends, family, and country.