Mary Moore, 81, of Llano died Aug. 6, 2018

Mary Moore, a lifelong resident of Llano, Texas, died peacefully in her home on Aug. 6, 2018.

A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Mary Magdalena was born to Abigail and Catarino Najar on July 22, 1937.She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings: George Najar, Joey Najar, and Dodie Najar Henderson.

In 1955, she married Carl Hardy Moore. Mary and Carl remained in Llano, where they raised their three children. They enjoyed a simple life of dancing, good food, and family. Many Llano residents will remember Mary from her time cooking delicious Tex-Mex at Abby’s Kitchen, founded by her late mother.

In 1992, Mary lost her beloved husband, Carl, and her son Steve Moore. After their deaths, she pressed forward and earned a respiratory therapist license. She worked for Dr. David Pohl and Corner Drug Pharmacy until her retirement.

Mary was blessed with a second love, and, in 1996, she married Dean Halbakken. Mary and Dean spent their golden years traveling in the United States and abroad. She was by Dean’s side in 2012 when he went to be with the Lord.

Mary was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church throughout her life. After retirement, she continued to honor her community by devoting herself to those in need. She worked as an in-home caregiver, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, and a part-time kitchen employee at Celeste Care, and she served at her church. Mary and her poodle, Gracie, were often seen going on walks and visiting friends at The Legend Oaks where they resided.

Faith and family were always in the forefront of her mind. Mary is survived by her children Jim Moore of Austin and Kathy Jackson and husband Joe of Aubrey. She was lovingly referred to as “GG” by her four grandchildren: Eric Moore, Kandace Moore, Amanda Jackson, and Kristina Jo Warren and husband Cole. In addition, she was blessed with five great-grandchildren: Desmond (20), Calei (13), Chase (10), Blake (8), and Quinn (6).

Mary lived life with a pure heart and genuine kindness toward others. She loved and served the Lord all of her days. She will be deeply missed.