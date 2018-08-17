Baylor Scott & White Specialty Clinic in Marble Falls welcomes new cardiologist

SPECIAL TO DAILYTRIB.COM

MARBLE FALLS — Baylor Scott & White-Hill Country Region welcomes interventional cardiologist Matthew Rogers to the staff at Baylor Scott & White Specialty Clinic-Marble Falls.

Rogers received his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical School in Houston; completed an internal medicine internship and residency at Baylor College of Medicine/Affiliated Hospitals in Houston; completed a cardiovascular diseases fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine/Texas Heart Institute. He taught interventional cardiology at the Texas Heart Institute for three years and practiced interventional cardiology for 16 years with Texas Cardiovascular and Seton Heart Institute.

Rogers is ABIM-board certified in cardiology and interventional cardiology.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Rogers to our medical staff and community. His reputation and skill are second to none. Dr. Rogers will bring life-saving cardiac intervention techniques and procedures close to home in the Hill Country,” said Tim Ols, president of Baylor Scott & White Hill Country Region.

The Marble Falls specialty clinic is located at 800 Texas 71 West.

For more information, visit BSWHealth.com/clinics. To schedule an appointment, call (830) 201-7100.