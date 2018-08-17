Burnet County livestock producers may be eligible for drought disaster assistance

SPECIAL TO DAILYTRIB.COM

LAMPASAS – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency is offering assistance to eligible ranchers and livestock producers in Burnet County through its Livestock Forage Disaster Program for grazing losses incurred in 2018.

Trey Stoneham, the FSA executive director for Lampasas and Burnet counties, made the announcement Aug. 15.

“Burnet County recently met qualifying drought ratings that ‘trigger’ eligibility for the Livestock Forage Disaster Program on full season improved pasture, native pasture, and sorghum forage for grazing,” Stoneham said in a media release.

The program provides compensation to livestock producers who suffered grazing losses due to drought. Qualifying drought ratings are determined using the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Eligible livestock includes alpacas, beef cattle, buffalo, beefalo, dairy cattle, deer, elk, emus, equine, goats, llamas, reindeer, or sheep that have been or would have been grazing the eligible grazing land or pastureland during the normal grazing period.

Applications are required for 2018 losses. To expedite applications, producers who experienced losses in 2018 are encouraged to collect records documenting their losses. Supporting documents may include information related to grazing leases or federal grazing permits as well as contract grower agreements, among others.

“We encourage producers to contact our office for an appointment and to learn what records are required to apply for assistance,” Stoneham said.

For more information, call the FSA Lampasas-Burnet County office at (512) 556-5572 ext. 2 or visit disaster.fsa.usda.gov.