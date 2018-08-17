Human remains and missing woman’s SUV found in northwest Burnet County

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Investigators discovered human remains in northwest Burnet County as well as the 2005 Mazda Tribute owned by a woman who was last seen in the Burnet area in April.

According to a Burnet County Sheriff’s Office statement, investigators assigned to the Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force located the SUV owned by 40-year-old Tina Marie Logan on Aug. 14 on “an unoccupied property in rural northwest Burnet County.”

During a search of the surrounding area by investigators from several agencies, some skeletal human remains were located.

The remains were transported to the University of North Texas, where forensic anthropologists will examine them. At this time, authorities said the remains have not been positively identified, nor was a cause of death “readily apparent,” according to the BCSO statement.

“The process of making a positive identification will likely take weeks or months,” the statement added.

Authorities said the discovery of the vehicle and remains does not change the status of the missing person investigation involving Logan, who was last seen April 2 at 29 Tire and Auto on Texas 29 in the Burnet area.

She is described as a 5-foot-1-inch-tall white female with brown hair and green eyes and weighing approximately 200 pounds. She has several tattoos.

Anyone with information regarding Logan can contact the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 756-8080 or cidadmin@burnetsheriff.com. People can also leave tips with Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-756-8477 or at hillcountryareacrimestoppers.com. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.

Assisting the BCSO in this investigation are the Texas Rangers, the Burnet Police Department, the Austin Police Department K9 units, Travis County Search and Rescue, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and 33rd/424th District Attorney Sonny McAfee and his office.

