Hill Country Memorial offers free Sports Injury Clinics to middle, high school students

FREDERICKSBURG — Returning for the start of the 2018 school year, Hill Country Memorial’s Sports Injury Clinics will provide free orthopedic and physical therapy evaluations to middle and high school students.

Sports Injury Clinics are 7:30-9 a.m. each Saturday from Aug. 18-Nov. 10 at Hill Country Memorial Hospital, 1020 Texas 16 South. Local orthopedic surgeons, a foot and ankle surgeon, and physical therapists will provide the evaluations.

“We bring physicians and specialists to injured students so that they don’t have to wait for an appointment,” said Clay Holland, director of Therapy Services at HCM Rehab Center.

Hill Country Memorial has coordinated providers and services so students can walk in on Saturday morning without an appointment and be evaluated by a surgeon. Based on that evaluation, clinical staff can provide a brace, a splint, a cast, an X-ray, or an MRI as well as schedule a student for physical therapy.

After an evaluation, Sports Injury Clinic volunteers also provide students with instructions for their team trainers, coaches, and sponsors to promote proper healing and avoid further injury.

Clinics are open to any middle or high school student regardless of sport or activity.

Volunteers include physicians and staff from HCM Rehab Center, HCM Imaging Department, HCM Medical Group, and Texas Hill Country Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine. More than 650 young people have received evaluations since the clinics began in 2009.

WHAT TO KNOW

• Evaluations are free, but if an injury requires X-rays, splinting, or casting, such expenses are the responsibility of the student’s parent or guardian.

• No appointments are necessary, and evaluations are first-come, first-served.

• A parent or legal guardian must accompany students.

• Bring insurance information and enter through the HCM admissions entrance.

For more information, call the HCM Rehab Center at (830) 997-1357.