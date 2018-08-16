Marble Falls resurfacing mile of city streets; work begins Aug. 20

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Road work beginning Aug. 20 will improve about 1 mile of city streets between Mormon Mill Road and U.S. 281.

“The construction will cut down to one lane at time but should not affect anybody at all,” said Marble Falls Public Works Director James Kennedy.

The construction is expected to take “several weeks” to complete. The streets to be resurfaced include West Oak Ridge Drive, Vista Lane, Loma Lane, and Nature Heights Drive. Kennedy said the resurfacing will improve streets and make for a smoother ride.

For residents, those connecting streets are vital to getting into and out of their neighborhoods.

Kennedy said the construction should not be a problem for through traffic or residents.

Funds for the road work come from the 2017-18 budget. More road work is expected to be done in the coming fiscal year.

