Burnet votes to rename park after parks supervisor who passed away Aug. 4

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

BURNET — Burnet City Council voted unanimously to rename Live Oak Park after former parks supervisor Randy Longoria during its meeting Aug. 14.

Even if, as City Manager David Vaughn noted, Longoria would have shied away from the attention.

“Randy would be really embarrassed by this right now,” Vaughn said just before the vote.

Longoria passed away Aug. 4 and was a city employee for 14 years. Those who knew and worked with Longoria have talked about how much he will be missed.

“In light of the Live Oak Park (work) that’s going to soon be completed and renovations that are taking place there, staff would like to propose that we memorialize his contributions to the community by renaming Live Oak Park in honor of Randy,” Vaughn said.

The dedication of the park, 801 Live Oak St., will be set at a later date.

After a photo with family and friends, council members addressed the upcoming fiscal-year budget and tax rate.

The city is proposing to keep the same tax rate of $0.6237 per $100 of valuation for the next year. Due to increased property tax values and new construction, the same tax rate is projected to generate a little more than $170,000 in revenue for the city.

“It also positions us to be able to handle some of the things we’ve talked about,” Vaughn said.

Some of the city’s budget priorities for the 2018-19 fiscal year include a 3 percent salary increase across the board within the city. City Council will establish a budget in the coming meetings.

The council’s next regular meeting is Aug. 28.

jared@thepicayune.com