Texas hunting and fishing licenses are now on sale

FROM STAFF REPORTS

AUSTIN — Whether you plan to hunt in the “Deer Capital of Texas” or need to stock up on shells for dove season, Aug. 15 is the first day to purchase Texas hunting and fishing licenses for the upcoming seasons.

More than 2.4 million licenses are purchased in Texas each year, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Licenses can be purchased online, by phone at (800) 895-4248, or at 1,700 retailers in the state.

Hunting and fishing regulation booklets are also available at retail stores. Highland Lakes retail locations are listed below this article. The TPWD’s Outdoor Annual is now available to view online or on a mobile app.

When purchasing a license, hunters and anglers have options to enter drawings for “Big Time Texas Hunts” and to receive a Lifetime Super Combo License. Big Time Texas Hunts entries are available for $9 each online and $10 each at retailers. Big Time Texas Hunts are for bighorn sheep, mule deer, white-tailed deer, pronghorn, alligator, waterfowl, upland game birds, wild hogs and exotics. All food and lodging are included. Last year, the hunts raised more than $600,000 for TPWD’s wildlife research, conservation, and hunting programs.

Lifetime license drawings are $5 for each entry.

Donations also can be made at the time of purchase. These support the Feeding Texas’ Hunters for the Hungry program or the Veterans Commission’s Veterans Assistance Fund.

Donations to the Hunters for the Hungry program allow hunters to donate legally harvested deer to participating processors, and this processed meat goes to local food banks to feed Texas families in need. The Veterans Assistance Fund provides grants to veteran service and nonprofit charitable organizations that assist veterans and their families at the community level across Texas.

Dove season begins in Burnet and Llano counties Sept. 1 and runs through Nov. 4. A short winter season is Dec. 21 to Jan. 14, 2019.

White-tailed deer season for archery runs Sept. 29-Nov. 2. The general season is Nov. 3-Jan. 6, 2019. Youth-only seasons are Oc.t 27-28 and Jan. 7-20, 2019. A special late season for antlerless deer is Jan. 7-20, 2019.

Local retailers for TPWD hunting and fishing licenses

MARBLE FALLS

• H-E-B, 1503 RR 1431

• Rods Barrels & Strings, 1300 U.S. 281 North

• Walmart, 2700 U.S. 281 North

BURNET

• Best Stop, 2751 Texas 29 West, Suite A

• H-E-B, 105 S. Boundary St.

• Longhorn Grocery Store, 10241 Texas 29 West

• Red Top Bait Shop, 3751 Texas 29 West

LLANO

• Buttery Co., 201 W. Main St.

• Corner Stop, 307 W. Young St.

• Lowe’s Super S, 104 W. Young St.

• Olen’s Ice Box, 1502 Bessemer Ave.

• Stripes, 200 Texas 71 East

KINGSLAND

• ACE Home Improvement, 2607 RR 1431 West

• H-E-B, 215 RR 2900

GRANITE SHOALS

• Cracker Barrel Grocery, 6836 RR 1431

BUCHANAN DAM

• J&S Food Mart Exxon, 2045 RR 261

JOHNSON CITY

• Lowe’s Super S, 405 U.S. 281 South

STATE PARKS

• Inks Lake State Park, 3630 Park Road 4 West in Hoover’s Valley

• Pedernales Falls State Park, 2585 Park Road 6026 in Johnson City