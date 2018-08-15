TEA report cards are in for Highland Lakes school districts

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

AUSTIN — As the summer break wraps up, area schools got their “report card” from the Texas Education Agency with two Highland Lakes districts earning a C and one a B.

The TEA released the grades Aug. 15 under the new state A-F grading system. The state gives out letter grades based on several criteria, including student achievement, school progress, and closing the gaps.

Student achievement looks at the STAAR test as well as other indicators such as career, college, and military readiness and graduation rates. Under school progress, the state looks at how students did on standardized testing this year compared to the previous. The TEA gauges how well students are doing academically compared to schools with “similar percentages of economically disadvantaged students.”

The closing the gaps category examines how a school or district is doing in improving student learning for students in unique populations such as minorities, special education, or English as a second language.

Marble Falls Independent School District earned a B overall, or 86 out of 100. The TEA goes further by giving grades for the three criteria. MFISD earned a B in student achievement, an A in school progress, and a C in closing the gaps.

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District received a C overall, or 76 out of 100. Under the three criteria, BCISD scored a B in student achievement, C’s in school progress and closing the gaps.

Llano ISD earned a C overall, or 79 out of 100. The district received a B for student achievement and C’s in school progress and closing the gaps.

Across the state, 45 percent of the 742 school districts, not including public charter schools, earned a B, and 31 percent earned a C. Only 16 percent earned an A. About 6 percent received a D and only 1.2 percent got an F.

This is the first year the state has issued letter grades for districts. The Texas Legislature set up the system during its last session. The state has used a number of accountability rating systems over the years to provide insight into how districts and campuses are doing. The previous ratings used a pass/fail system in which a district or school received a “met standard,” “met alternative standard,” or “improvement required” rating. The prior system used “exemplary,” “recognized,” “academic acceptable,” and “academically unacceptable” classifications.

Under the new system, campuses will continue with the “met standard,” “met alternative standard,” or “improvement required” for this past year. They will move to the A-F grading system at the end of the upcoming school year.

All three of the Highland Lakes school districts earned A’s in the TEA’s Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas.

The district breakdown is:

MARBLE FALLS ISD

OVERALL — B (86)

STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT — B (86)

• STAAR Performance — 75 (40 percent of grade)

• College, Career, and Military Readiness — 92 (40 percent of grade)

• Graduation Rate — 95 (20 percent of grade)

SCHOOL PROGRESS — A (90)

• Academic Growth — 69

• Relative Performance — 90 (the higher of the growth and performance scores is used in factoring the overall score)

CLOSING THE GAPS — C (76)

• Grade Level Performance — 9 (50 percent of grade)

• Academic Growth/Graduation Rate — 75 (10 percent of grade)

• English Language Proficiency — 100 (10 percent of grade)

• Student Achievement — 100 (30 percent of grade)

BURNET CISD

OVERALL — C (78)

STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT — B (80)

• STAAR Performance — 73

• College, Career, and Military Readiness — 82

• Graduation Rate — 90

SCHOOL PROGRESS — C (79)

• Academic Growth — 65

• Relative Performance — 79

CLOSING THE GAPS — C (73)

• Grade Level Performance — 0

• Academic Growth/Graduation Rate — 100

• English Language Proficiency — 100

• Student Achievement — 71

LLANO ISD

OVERALL — C (79)

STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT — B (81)

• STAAR Performance — 79

• College, Career, and Military Readiness — 76

• Graduation Rate — 95

SCHOOL PROGRESS — C (79)

• Academic Growth — 73

• Relative Performance — 79

CLOSING THE GAPS — C (73)

• Grade Level Performance — 28

• Academic Growth/Graduation Rate — 100

• English Language Proficiency — 100

• Student Achievement — 20

Go to txschools.org to see district and campus Texas School Report Cards.

