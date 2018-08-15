Burnet County burn ban continues; commissioners set proposed tax rate

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

BURNET — Burnet County commissioners voted during the Aug. 14 regular meeting to remove the emergency declaration from the county burn ban but leave one in place.

The disaster declaration was made July 30 in response to the Park Road 4 fire. It banned not only outdoor burning but also outdoor cooking and welding in unincorporated areas of Burnet County.

Yesterday’s vote returns the county to a somewhat “normal” burn ban, which only prohibits outdoor burning.

Other action included the setting of a proposed tax rate for the 2018-19 fiscal year. Commissioners voted for a 1.74 percent reduction in the tax rate from $0.3969 to $0.3900 per $100 valuation.

Public hearings on the tax rate and budget will be held Aug. 28 and Sept. 11 before both are scheduled to be adopted Sept. 25.

The court also increased its grant amount to Williamson Burnet County Opportunities to $10,000 for the organization’s Meals on Wheels program. The previous amount had been $5,400.

“It was requested based on utilization,” Burnet County Judge James Oakley said. “The number of seniors participating in that and the number who qualify justifies that (financial) amount.”

